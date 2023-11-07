Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her deepfake video

South Indian starlet Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her ‘scary’ deepfake video going viral on social media sites.

Rashmika Mandanna, who fell victim to the horrors of artificial intelligence earlier this week, with her viral deepfake video, morphed over the clip of British resident Zara Patel, doing rounds across social media platforms, speaks up against the misuse of technology and calls for needed action immediately.

Taking to her account on the micro-blogging site X, Mandanna penned, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

She continued, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this.”

I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.… — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

“We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft,” the ‘Pushpa’ actor urged, tagging the official handles Cyberabad Police, Maharashtra Cyber, and Cyber Dost in her post.

Several fellows from the entertainment fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur and Naga Chaitanya among others, also extended their support to Mandanna while pointing out the misuse of artificial intelligence and calling for legal action.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mandanna will soon be sharing the screen space with Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor in the much-awaited ‘Animal’, whereas, she also has Telugu-language titles ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and ‘Rainbow’ in the pipeline.

