Rat protects baby from snake attack, video goes viral

A video of a rat saving its baby from a snake attack is going viral on social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video on video-streaming social media application YouTube showed a king cobra attacking the rat. However, the adult rat jumped on the reptile’s tail and bit it. The reptile did not retaliate due to its size disadvantage.

It ended with the rat chasing the snake away. The rat won the battle in the resounding way.

It is not the first time snakes have to flee after their decision of other animals and birds’ babies have backfired.

Related – Woodpecker mom fights with snake stealing her eggs, video goes viral

Earlier, a snake was attacked by a hen when it tried to eat her chicks.

The viral video showed a woman attempting to get the snake, resting on the corner of a chicken coop with a snake with a stick.

As soon as the reptile falls to the ground, the hen attacks it relentlessly. The woman can be heard telling the bird to get to safety but it stood its ground and fought off the reptile.

The serpent went away from the farm into the jungle.

Comments