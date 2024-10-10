Diljit Dosanjh stops concert midway to pay tribute to Ratan Tata – Watch

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh stopped the Germany show of his Dil-luminati tour midway, to honour the late Indian tycoon Ratan Tata on stage.

Indian Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who had the latest stop of his ongoing Dil-luminati tour in the German city of Dusseldorf on Wednesday, October 9, took a pause during the performance, to pay his tribute to the industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, who passed away yesterday.

In a video from the sold-out show, shared by his official team handle on social media, the ‘Lover’ hitmaker is heard saying, “You all know Ratan Tata. He passed away and I pay tribute to him.”

“I felt necessary to take his name today because all his life, he worked hard. However much I read or heard about him, I don’t remember him speaking ill of anyone. He always worked hard, did good work, and helped people,” Dosanjh added.

Further speaking about the life lessons from the late titan, the singer added, “This is life. If we can learn something from his life, it is that we need to work hard, think good, [and] help others. Bedaag apni life jee ke gaye woh (He lived his life without blemish).”

For the unversed, Ratan Naval Tata, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan (India’s second and third highest civilian honours) recipient, breathed his last on Wednesday night, at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit since earlier this week, with age-related ailments.