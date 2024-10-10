DYK: Ratan Tata was once in a relationship with THIS Bollywood diva

Indian tycoon Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, who passed away last night, never got married or had children in his life of 86 years. But, do you know? He was once in a relationship with a former Bollywood actor.

As reported by Indian media, Ratan Tata was in a romantic relationship with actor, filmmaker and prominent talk show host Simi Garewal, she once confirmed.

Speaking about their brief affair, Garewal once said in an interview, “Ratan and I go back a long way,” and described him as someone ‘perfect, modest, with a sense of humour, and a perfect gentleman’. However, their fondness for each other never materialized into marriage.

Appearing on her celebrity chat show ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’, Tata also confessed to feeling lonely in his life and longing to have a wife or family. “There are many times that I feel lonely about not having a wife or a family, and sometimes I long for it,” he told Garewal. “Sometimes I enjoy the freedom of not having to worry about the feelings of someone else or the concerns of someone else. On other times, it does get a little lonely.”

In a 2011 interview, the tycoon even disclosed that he ‘came close to getting married four times’ but backed out at the last moment, due to certain reasons and fears.

For the unversed, Ratan Naval Tata, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan (India’s second and third highest civilian honours) recipient, breathed his last on Wednesday night, at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit since earlier this week, with age-related ailments.

After his death, Garewal turned to her Instagram handle with an old picture of them, from the ‘Rendezvous’ episode, to mourn the loss. She wrote, “They say you have gone. It’s so hard to bear your loss..too hard. Farewell, my friend.”