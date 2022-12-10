Raveena Tandon drops hilarious reel from film set: Watch

A rib-tickling reel of Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon with co-star Manav Vij is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Aranyak’ star took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, and treated her 7.2 million followers with a hilarious reel recorded on the sets of her upcoming film ‘Patna Shukla’.

Tandon recreated a viral script ‘Talk English please’ with Vij, with whom she will share the screen in the upcoming film. “Talk English please,” she mimicked in the clip, to which the co-actor responded, “Oh, where are you from?”

“I’m fine,” she replied with funny expressions.

The reel was watched by thousands of Instagrammers and received numerous likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb on the gram.

About Raveena Tandon, she was among the top female actors in the Bollywood industry during the 90s decade and received top honours including the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards for her stellar performances across the genres.

Tandon made her smashing debut in the action flick ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ (1991) opposite Salman Khan and has consistently given mind-blowing performances in numerous hits over a career spanning 32 years.

She was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. In the pipeline, Tandon has ‘Ghudchadi’ and ‘Patna Shukla’.

