Vidya Balan’s rib-tickling Insta reel goes viral: Watch

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has amused her millions of fans with yet another rib-tickling reel going viral on social media.

Earlier this week, the ‘Sherni’ actor treated her seven million followers on the photo and video sharing social application with yet another funny clip. Balan posted a hilarious reel of her own spin on the viral script ‘How much pagal?’ – a scene from the Bollywood movie ‘Anita’ (1967), picturized upon yesteryear stars Manoj Kumar and Sadhana.

The seasoned actor recreated the scene with the group of her stylists, and all four mimicked the comic script.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

“Your vibe attracts your tribe,” Balan wrote in the caption with a face emoji. She also tagged her co-actors for the reel in the Insta post.

The viral reel was played over 2.7 million times on the gram and received thousands of likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.

About Vidya Balan, she is one of the most acclaimed female actors in the Bollywood industry, and a recipient of top honours including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others.

She was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in the thriller drama ‘Jalsa’ alongside Shefali Shah.

