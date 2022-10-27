Riteish Deshmukh tickles funny bones with latest reel

The latest hilarious reel of Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh is going viral across social media sites.

The ‘Housefull’ actor has treated his millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with yet another funny reel of himself. Deshmukh posted a clip of him, Tuesday, mimicking a humorous script about women.

He added a Hindi language caption to the viral Instagram post, as he described the four things every woman wishes to have.

The Instagram video was played millions of times and received thousands of likes from his social followers. A huge number of them also dropped hilarious comments for Deshmukh.

The reel-to-real-life couple of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are among the must-follow accounts on Instagram. The two never fail to win the gram, be it with their PDA-filled posts or their mushy comments exchange. The two frequently share hilarious reel recreations as well on their respective handles.

Apart from social media, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored couples in Tinsel Town. They met on the set of their debut film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ (2003) and fell in love.

They got married a decade later, and are now parents to two sons, Rahyl, 8, and Riaan, 6.

