Riteish Deshmukh’s hilarious reels with Genelia D’Souza go viral

The new reels of Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are viral on social media sites.

The adorable reel-to-real-life couple of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are among the must-follow accounts on Instagram. The two never fail to win the gram, be it with their PDA-filled posts, mushy comments or their hilarious reel recreations.

Once again, the ‘Ek Villain’ star has treated his millions of followers on the photo and video sharing application with some more solo as well as couple’s reels.

“When you fall in love with your own wife,” Riteish wrote in the Hindi caption of one of the clips, which had him teasing his wife Genelia.

Another solo reel sees the versatile actor mimic the humorous script from one of the episodes of the stand-up program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

The Instagram videos were played millions of times and received thousands of likes from his social followers. A huge number of them also dropped heart-warming comments for the B-town couple.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of the most adored couples of Tinsel Town. They met on the set of their debut film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ (2003) and fell in love.

They got married a decade later, and are now parents to two sons, Rahyl, 8, and Riaan, 6.

On the professional front, Riteish Deshmukh has worked on super-hit projects including ‘Bardaasht’, ‘Masti’, ‘Dhamaal’, ‘Housefull’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Bluffmaster’ and others. His last release was the Netflix title ‘Plan A Plan B’.

On the other hand, Genelia D’Souza has been a part of films like ‘Masti’, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Chance Pe Dance’, ‘Life Partner’, ‘Tere Naal Love Hogaya’ and others.

