Raveena Tandon’s ‘cheese burst pizza’ reenactment video goes viral

Prolific Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon brought smiles with her “cheese burst pizza” reenactment video.

The Bollywood star shared the reenactment video on her Instagram account.

She reenacted dialogues “Cheese Burst Pizza Aur Uska Na Chaar Slice Kijiye Ga..Aat Mat Kijiye Ga..Aat Khaungi Toh Moti Hojaungi“. She acted as she embarrassed herself before saying “kaat diya“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

It is not the first time that the Bollywood actress has left the netizens in splits. Earlier, a clip of her reenacting to the lines “reenacted the lines “Koi Patthar Se Na Maare Mere Deewane Ko…Bomb Ka Zamaana Hai Urra Do Saale Ko” spread like wildfire on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon is one of the most celebrated Bollywood stars. Her works in the 90s decade won her accolade. She has received top honours such as the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards because of her stellar performances across the genres.

She made her Bollywood debut in the action film ‘Patthar Ke Phool‘ (1991) opposite Salman Khan. She gave praise-worthy performances in numerous hits over a career spanning 32 years.

The ‘Mohra‘ star last appeared on the big screen in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘. Raveena Tandon has worked in the films Ghudchadi‘ and ‘Patna Shukla‘.

