“She can’t perform besides a glamorous person”

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recalled being perceived as a ‘non-serious’ actor by the filmmakers in the 90s.

One of the leading female actors of her time, Raveena Tandon was always stereotyped as ultra-glamorous, diva image in the industry, fit only for comedy flicks, which went against her as an actor somehow in her earlier days, because the filmmakers believed that she could not play serious and deglamorised women on screen.

However, the celebrated actor broke out of that box with Ram Gopal Varma’s crime film ‘Shool’, playing the typical Bihari housewife of a police inspector.

Subsequently, she did titles like ‘Daman’, ‘Aks’, ‘Jaago’, ‘Satta’ and with her recently-resurged career, ‘K.G.F’ and web series ‘Aranyak’, Tandon cemented herself not just a glam image but an ace actor as well.

In her recent outing with an Indian YouTube channel, the actor recalled that perception saying, “In the 90s era, there were very few films which gave equal opportunities to female actors. It was a struggle to break the perception that she can only do super hits and she can’t perform in a look besides being a glamorous person. That was the image.”

She continued, “It was a challenge for me to sign a film like Shool because Ram Gopal Varma told me that when I close my eyes, I can only see you doing Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare [her hit dance numbers].”

“His film Shool where I played the role of a Bihari housewife gave me the scope to break that mold,” concluded the Bollywood celeb.

