When Raveena Tandon had to get Tetanus injections after a song shoot: Deets

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon revealed that she had to get Tetanus injections after the shoot of her hit song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from action-thriller ‘Mohra’ (1994).

In her latest outing on an Indian dance reality show, the 90s diva Raveena Tandon shared an anecdote about her song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, the romantic rain number best remembered for her unmatchable chemistry with then-fling Akshay Kumar, after a contestant performed on the track.

After praising the contestant, Tandon revealed that the particular song was shot at a construction site surrounded by nails strewn across the floor and she was supposed to be barefoot for the dance.

She shared that despite her being geared with the knee pads, it didn’t help with the injury and she fell ill right after the shoot. “I had to take tetanus injections, and two days later, I fell ill due to the exposure to rain. The glamour you see on screen conceals the untold stories behind the scenes,” she said.

Tandon continued with the remarks, “During rehearsals, injuries are commonplace, yet we all endure them. But the show must go on, whether on screen or stage; one’s expressions and smile should never waver, regardless of the pain endured. These are the struggles that all artists and choreographers endure behind the scenes.”

The action-thriller ‘Mohra’ by Rajiv Rai, starring Tandon and Kumar with Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover and Paresh Rawal, was the second-highest grossing Indian film of the year when it came out in 1994.

