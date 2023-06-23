Raveena Tandon’s daughter wows netizens with singing, video goes viral

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani became a music sensation after a video of her concert performance went viral on social media.

Rasha Thadani shared the video of her cover version of late American singer Amy Winehouse’s memorable song Valerie in a concert on Instagram. She hit the notes perfectly and fans say, “She has got a really good voice”.

Her performance video touched hearts. Netizens showered love with their heartwarming comments.

It is pertinent to mention that Raveena Tandon shared a video of her daughter singing Whitney Houston’s iconic melody “I have nothing”. The actress said she was proud of her daughter for having a talent which she didn’t.

“I take so much pride in the fact that Rasha Thadani was blessed with a talent that I never had! You’ll agree with me if you watch till the end,” she wrote.

Rasha Thadani is proving to be a promising versatile celebrity as she will make her Bollywood debut in an Abhishek Kapoor action-adventure movie.

Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty will play lead roles in it. The cast also includes ‘Drishyam‘ star’s nephew Aaman Devgn.

Abhishek Kapoor said Rasha Thadani was the perfect casting choice as her character would be unique. Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty have already begun preparing for the role.

Moreover, Raveena Tandon’s daughter is a black belt in Taekwondo and a wildlife photographer.