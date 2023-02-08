Raveena Tandon leaves social media in splits with latest video

Veteran Bollywood star Raveena Tandon had netizens laughing again as her latest reenactment video went viral on social media.

Raveena Tandon posted the video on her Instagram account. It showed her reenacting dialogues.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity has millions of fans on interactive platforms. She keeps admirers updated with visuals of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Moreover, her reenactment videos have the fans laughing every time.

Earlier, the veteran actor recreated a viral script ‘Talk English please’ with fellow celebrity Vij, with whom she will share the screen in the upcoming film.

Moreover, a video of her reenacting the lines “Agar koi larka aap ko like kar raha hai toh apne aap ko heroine mat samjho. Yeh sab ko like karte hai. Larkon ko beemari hoti hai. Saale mazak banake rakha hai (Don’t think of yourself as a heroine if a boy likes. They like everyone. They have a disease. Is this a joke or what?)“ made rounds on social media.

She was among the top female actors in the Bollywood industry during the 90s decade and received top honours including the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards for her stellar performances across the genres.

The ‘Mohra‘ star made her smashing debut in the action flick ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ (1991) opposite Salman Khan and has consistently given mind-blowing performances in numerous hits over a career spanning 32 years.

She was last seen on the big screen in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2‘. In the pipeline, Raveena Tandon has ‘Ghudchadi’ and ‘Patna Shukla‘.

