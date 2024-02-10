Ravindra Jadeja’s old post goes viral after his father’s interview

An old tweet from Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has gone viral on social media, following his father’s comment on his wife.

A day after Ravindra Jadeja, responded to his father’s claims of not being on good terms with him and his wife Rivaba, after the former accused his daughter-in-law of creating rifts in their family, an old tweet of the Indian all-rounder, about parental respect, has gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, Ravindra’s father Anirudhsinh Jadeja said in a recent interview, “I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don’t call them, and they don’t call us.”

“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don’t get to see him. I don’t know what magic his wife has done on him,” he claimed, wishing he had not gotten his son married since the issues started after 2-3 months of his marriage.

Anirudhsinh also accused his daughter-in-law of creating rifts in their family.

After his statements made headlines, the cricketer took to his social media to condemn his father and warned him not to tarnish his wife’s image.

Let’s ignore what’s said in scripted interviews 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y3LtW7ZbiC — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 9, 2024

“All the things stated in the absurd interview of Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and untrue. There is something to be said on one side. Which I deny. The efforts being made to tarnish the image of my wife are indeed condemnable and indecent. I also have a lot to say which is better if I don’t say it publicly,” the cricketer stated in Gujarati.

Amidst this discord, an old post of Jadeja, dating back to 2012, has surfaced on social media, where the cricketer wrote about parental respect.

”One who touches his parents foot daily, He never faces the situation in his life to touch others foot,” he had penned in the post. ”One who touches his parents foot daily, He never faces the situation in his life to touch others foot.”. — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) November 4, 2012 Pertinent to note here that Jadeja tied the knot with Indian politician Rivaba Solanki, of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 2016. They have a daughter, Nidhyana Jadeja.

