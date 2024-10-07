RAW agent arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a recent development, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police has reportedly arrested a suspect allegedly affiliated with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from Karachi’s Mauripur area, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Senior Superintendent of Police – Shoaib Memon – confirmed that the accused, identified as Muhammad Saleem, is affiliated with the Indian spy agency RAW and was apprehended near Fish Chowrangi on Manora Road, Karachi.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade, a bomb, a launcher, and a pistol from Saleem, along with service cards from multiple departments.

SSP Memon revealed that the accused possessed passports and identity cards under different names to deceive the security agencies meanwhile, the maps of Manora and Chinaport were also seized from the possession of the arrested agent.

The recovered passports indicate that Saleem had traveled between Pakistan and India via Nepal on several occasions.

After the recovery of the illegal weapons and other anti-Pakistan evidence, a total of three cases have been registered against the arrested individual.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the suspect’s activities.