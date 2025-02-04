Raw agent sentenced to death for murder of Kashmiri commander

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced a Raw agent to death twice and handed imprisonment ranging from 35 to 40 years to five other convicts for the murder of a former Kashmiri commander Bashir Ahmed Wani.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra delivered the verdict after hearing a case related to the assassination of Bashir Ahmed Wani.

Former Kashmiri commander was killed in 2023 on the outskirts of Islamabad in Burma Town.

Following the incident, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police arrested six individuals and charged them under various sections, including anti-terrorism and murder.

ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra awarded the death penalty twice to the main accused Shahzeb alias Zebi.

Additionally, Moez Ahmed and Faizan Kayani received 40 years and 9 months of imprisonment, while Mehran Younis, Nauman Sattar, and Arsalan Wajid were each sentenced to 35 years and 9 months in prison.

The court also determined that the accused had received funding from the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for acts of terrorism.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed presented substantial incriminating evidence against all the accused, arguing that Shahzeb Zebi, Moez Ahmed and Faizan Kayani were financially supported by RAW for terrorist activities.

The prosecution also submitted documentary evidence in court to substantiate these claims.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh police reportedly arrested a suspect allegedly affiliated with the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from Karachi’s Mauripur area.

The Senior Superintendent of Police – Shoaib Memon – confirmed that the accused, identified as Muhammad Saleem, is affiliated with the Indian spy agency RAW and was apprehended near Fish Chowrangi on Manora Road, Karachi.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade, a bomb, a launcher, and a pistol from Saleem, along with service cards from multiple departments.

SSP Memon revealed that the accused possessed passports and identity cards under different names to deceive the security agencies meanwhile, the maps of Manora and Chinaport were also seized from the possession of the arrested agent.