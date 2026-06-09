MUZAFFARABAD: Law enforcement agencies have arrested five individuals linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), during an intelligence-based operation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), security sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the operation was conducted by security agencies, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in the Chehla Bandi area of Muzaffarabad district on intelligence reports.

The suspects were taken into custody during the targeted operation. Authorities recovered laptops, mobile phones and other advanced communication devices from their possession, sources said.

Preliminary investigations reportedly uncovered suspicious contacts and sensitive material from the seized digital devices. During subsequent interrogations, one of the suspects allegedly led investigators to a cache of weapons and military equipment.

Security sources said the recovered arsenal included seven automatic weapons, several grenades and other military-grade material.

The operation also led to the recovery of maps of sensitive installations, attack plans, and documents relating to strategic locations, according to the sources.

Investigators have obtained evidence of the suspects’ alleged links with a hostile intelligence agency. The seized mobile phones, laptops and other material are currently being examined by forensic and technical experts.

Authorities are also examining possible facilitators, sources of financial support and the broader network that may have been associated with the suspects.

Security sources said the timely operation helped avert potential threats to sensitive installations and public safety.

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