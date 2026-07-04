OKARA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan has arrested a terrorist allegedly linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), during an operation in Punjab province.

In a statement, a CTD spokesperson said the facilitator for RAW was detained near Satghara Mor and recovered explosive material, detonators, three batteries, two mobile phones, and both Pakistani and Indian currency from his possession.

According to the CTD, the suspect was identified as Ali Khan, a resident of Peshawar. A case has been registered against him.

Read Also: Five ‘RAW agents’ arrested, weapons seized in AJK operation

Law enforcement agencies have arrested five individuals linked to India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), during an intelligence-based operation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), security sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the operation was conducted by security agencies, including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in the Chehla Bandi area of Muzaffarabad district on intelligence reports.

The suspects were taken into custody during the targeted operation. Authorities recovered laptops, mobile phones and other advanced communication devices from their possession, sources said.

Preliminary investigations reportedly uncovered suspicious contacts and sensitive material from the seized digital devices. During subsequent interrogations, one of the suspects allegedly led investigators to a cache of weapons and military equipment.