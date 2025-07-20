Rawal Dam spillways closed after six hours as water level recedes

The district administration on Sunday opened the spillways of Rawal Dam after continuous rains raised the reservoir’s water level to 1,748 feet.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, this was only four feet below the dam’s maximum storage capacity of 1,752 feet, prompting the need to release water to prevent overflow risks.

Officials confirmed that after discharging water for around six and a half hours, the water level in the dam dropped to 1,746 feet. The spillways were then closed as the situation stabilized.

The decision to open the spillways was taken in coordination with various departments, including the district administration, Rescue 1122, and the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

These teams were deployed at key locations, including bridges, streams, and vulnerable points downstream, to manage the flow of released water and ensure public safety.

Assistant Commissioner of Nilore monitored the entire water release process, supervising operations at the dam and overseeing the safety measures on the ground. Magistrates, Rescue 1122 teams, ambulances, and union council staff remained stationed on different bridges and near the banks of streams throughout the water discharge period.

The administration also remained in contact with the Pakistan Meteorological Department to track rainfall patterns and assess further risks.

According to officials, the dam’s spillways are only opened when the reservoir nears its storage limit to manage water pressure and avoid possible damage to the dam structure.

Read more: Rawal Dam spillways to be opened today, public safety alert issued

Authorities assured that despite the heavy rains, no major flooding or emergency was reported downstream due to timely coordination and monitoring. However, residents living near water channels were advised to stay alert for any updates from the district administration in case of further rain.

The Rawal Dam not only supplies water to Islamabad and Rawalpindi but also plays a critical role in managing seasonal rains. The management of the dam, along with weather monitoring, is part of the broader effort to mitigate risks of urban flooding in the twin cities during the monsoon season.

The district administration said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and take preventive measures in line with future weather forecasts.

The public has been asked to cooperate with authorities and follow safety instructions to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier in the day, the Meteorological Department had forecast more rain in the region, raising concerns over the rising water levels in dams and rivers. The administration, however, reassured that all precautionary steps are in place to tackle the impact of continued rainfall.