Over 23 dead as coaster plunges into gorge in Rawalakot

RAWALAKOT: At least 23 dead, one injured as a coaster carrying passengers plunged into a gorge near the Azad Pattan Pana Bridge in Rawalakot, ARY News reported.

According to Commissioner Rawalakot, the coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot when it met with the accident.

The commissioner stated that rescue operations are currently underway to transfer the deceased and injured to the hospital.

Earlier, on August 19, at least seven labourers were killed when a vehicle plunged into a ditch in Chilas region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Seven labourers working at the Diamer Bhasha Dam were killed and one was seriously injured when their vehicle fell into a ravine near the Karakoram Highway.

According to the police, the labourers working at Diamer Bhasha Dam were travelling in a Mazda vehicle when it lost control and fell into the ravine.

The deceased were identified as Yousuf, Ehsanullah, Muhibullah, Sajjad, Sajjad, and Mujeebullah.

In another accident, at least eight people were killed and seven others received injuries as a result of collision between passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue offcials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased included women and children, said police, adding that the condition of four people is critical.

The deceased were identified as Noor Elahi, Shagufta, Rozina, Uneeba and Hasnat.