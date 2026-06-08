RAWALAKOT: A disturbing video has surfaced from Rawalakot showing violence by the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) against police personnel and the desecration of a martyred officer’s body during clashes on June 7, ARY News reported.

According to reports, armed individuals linked to JAAC fired on police personnel during the unrest. The video circulating on social media allegedly shows the body of a martyred police officer being mistreated after the attack.

Authorities confirmed that a violent confrontation took place between law enforcement agencies and members of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), during which seven people were killed.

Four security personnel were martyred and three members of the proscribed Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) were killed during unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as police cleared miscreants from the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for AJK Inspector General of Police Liaqat Ali Malik, armed elements affiliated with the banned JACC attempted to disrupt law and order in Rawalakot.

The spokesperson said miscreants attacked law enforcement personnel in a planned assault on Sunday evening and later laid siege to the CMH Rawalakot. The blockade severely disrupted routine medical services and patient care at the hospital.

During the unrest, armed protesters resorted to indiscriminate firing, set fire to property at multiple locations, and caused damage to public and private assets.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a coordinated and targeted operation between the nights of June 7 and 8 to clear the hospital premises. Authorities stated that the safety of civilians, patients, medical staff, and government property was their top priority during the operation.

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