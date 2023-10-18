400kg sick chicken seized in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday claimed to have seized 400 kilogrammes of sick chicken during a raid in Rawalpindi, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to officials of the PFA, the action was carried out in Poultry Market in Bagh Sardaran on a tip-off. During the checking 400kg of chicken worth Rs240,000 was found sick.

The supplier was fined Rs50,000 while the chicken was destroyed.

On June 3, Okara police confiscated a truck loaded with dead chicken. The dead chicken packed in bags was being transported from a local poultry farm to Lahore. Three persons including the driver of the truck were also arrested.

The accused told the police that they purchased the stock of dead chicken at low prices from a poultry farm to sell it in Lahore.