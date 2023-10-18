32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

400kg sick chicken seized in Rawalpindi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday claimed to have seized 400 kilogrammes of sick chicken during a raid in Rawalpindi, Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to officials of the PFA, the action was carried out in Poultry Market in Bagh Sardaran on a tip-off. During the checking 400kg of chicken worth Rs240,000 was found sick.

The supplier was fined Rs50,000 while the chicken was destroyed.

Also Read: Woman receives deep-fried towel in chicken order

On June 3, Okara police confiscated a truck loaded with dead chicken. The dead chicken packed in bags was being transported from a local poultry farm to Lahore. Three persons including the driver of the truck were also arrested.

The accused told the police that they purchased the stock of dead chicken at low prices from a poultry farm to sell it in Lahore.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.