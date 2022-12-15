Terrorist involved in Rawalpindi Civil Lines suicide attack arrested

RAWALPINDI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested the ‘most-wanted terrorist’ who was involved in Rawalpindi’s Civil Lines suicide attack in which 36 people lost their lives in 2009, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The CTD spokesperson confirmed that the most-wanted terrorist involved in the 2009 Rawalpindi Civil Lines suicide attack was arrested.

The raiding team also recovered a huge quantity of explosive material from the possession of the arrested terrorist namely Akmal. Alongside explosive material, four detonators and safety fuses were also recovered from his possession.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department, the alleged terrorist Akmal revealed during interrogation that he was involved in the suicide attack. It was learnt that Akmal’s two accomplices were already jailed after getting sentenced by the military court.

A case was lodged against the arrested terrorist and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Department on Wednesday foiled a terror bid in Sahiwal and arrested a ‘terrorist’ linked with the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The arrest was made by the CTD during an intelligence-based operation in Sahiwal, Punjab.

Explosives have been recovered from the ‘terrorist’ named Khurram Ali, the CTD spokesperson said. The outlaw associated with BLA was planning to carry out a terror activity in the city but was arrested by the CTD on an intelligence-based operation.

A case has been registered against Khurram Ali at the CTD police station in Sahiwal.

