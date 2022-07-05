Rawalpindi: COAS meets Commander of Turkish Land Forces

Rawalpindi: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the Commander of Turkish land forces on Tuesday and discussed bilateral cooperation in defence and security matters, ISPR reported.

According to a statement released by the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met with the Turkish land forces Commander General Ümit Dündar on Tuesday. Pakistan gives special importance to its ties with Turkey, the COAS said.

The Army Chief added that both the countries share common historical, cultural and religious backgrounds. Both the military leaders agreed to work toward enhanced military and security ties, ISPR said.

The Turk commander applauded Pakistan Army’s technical capabilities. He vowed to play a role in enhancing Pak-Turk military ties.

Earlier on July 2, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza called on President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi and discussed strengthening bilateral security & defence cooperation between the two countries, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Also Read: Security forces kill 4 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

According to the ISPR, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza and Iran’s President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi discussed matters of bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

Comments