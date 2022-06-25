Security forces kill 4 terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Dosali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting military’s media wing.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an operation was conducted after the security forces received information about the terrorist hideout.

“During an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed,” the ISPR said, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

The military’s media wing further said that the killed terrorists were actively involved in terrorism activities against security forces.

A day earlier, the security forces gunned down two terrorists in Kulachi Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

According to the military’s media wing, two terrorists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulachi. “Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists during the encounter,” the ISPR added.

