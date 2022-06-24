Security forces gun down two terrorists in Kulachi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces have gunned down two terrorists in Kulachi Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, two terrorists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulachi. “Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists during the encounter,” the ISPR added.

The statement further said that the terrorists, who were killed, were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Earlier on June 19, Security forces shot dead six terrorists associated with the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Makran.

As per the army’s public relations wing, security forces conducted an IBO in Makran’s mountainous area on the information of terrorist hideouts.

Seeing the security forces, terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory fire, six of them were shot dead. The killed terrorists were involved in carrying out attacks on security forces in the area, the ISPR said.

