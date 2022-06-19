Security forces kill six BLF terrorists in Makran: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Sunday shot dead six terrorists associated with the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in Makran, ARY News reported, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per the army’s public relations wing, security forces conducted an IBO in Makran’s mountainous area on the information of terrorist hideouts.

Seeing the security forces, terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory fire, six of them were shot dead. The killed terrorists were involved in carrying out attacks on security forces in the area, the ISPR said.

Furthermore, different weapons, bullets and material used in IEDs were also recovered from their custody.

On June 3, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location after the attack on the military post.

During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Imran Khan had embraced martyrdom.

