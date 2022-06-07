Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The ISPR spokesperson said in a statement, that security forces conducted Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) in Hassan Khel North Waziristan district on the reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement reads.

Locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

On June 3, a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location after the attack on the military post.

During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Imran Khan had embraced martyrdom.

