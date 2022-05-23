Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan attack

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers have been martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists at a check post in North Waziristan on Monday, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing ISPR.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, “On 23 May, terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.”

During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (age 20 yrs, resident of Lower Dir) and Sep Rahim Gul (age 23 yrs, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The security forces carried out a clearance operation following the attack.

Earlier on April 15, seven Pakistan Army soldiers had been martyred after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghan border in North Waziristan.

The military’s media wing had said terrorists ambushed a vehicle of security forces in Isham area of the tribal district on April 14. The troops had promptly retaliated by effectively engaging the attackers.

In the ensuing encounter, four terrorists had been killed.

