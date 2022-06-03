Soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a military post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location after the attack on the military post.

During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Imran Khan embraced martyrdom. “Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the statement read.

A day earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Datakhel area.

According to the military’s media wing, a group of terrorists “fire raided” a security forces’ checkpost in the area of Datakhel. However, the forces repulsed the attack and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During the exchange of fire, 28-year-old Sepoy Hamid Ali embraced martyrdom. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched to eliminate potential terrorists in the area, the military’s media wing added.

Comments