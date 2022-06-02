Soldier martyred in terrorist attack in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Datakhel area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, a group of terrorists “fire raided” a security forces’ checkpost in the area of Datakhel. However, the forces repulsed the attack and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During the exchange of fire, 28-year-old Sepoy Hamid Ali embraced martyrdom. Meanwhile, a search operation was launched to eliminate potential terrorists in the area, the military’s media wing added.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers will not go in vain,” the ISPR said in its statement.

Earlier in April, A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the encounter took place on April 13, adding the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

During intense exchange of fire, 28-year-old Sepoy Asmatullah Khan, a resident of Mianwali, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

