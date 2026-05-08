RAWALPINDI: A horrifying incident in Rawalpindi has emerged after two young men were killed over a petty financial dispute involving just Rs1,300, triggering shock and outrage in the area, ARY News reported.

According reports, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi’s Dhamial police station in the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Town area, where unidentified armed suspects abducted and brutally killed two youths following an argument linked to a minor monetary issue.

The victims were later identified as 25-year-old Siraaj and another young man named Zain. Their bodies were shifted to a local hospital in Rawalpindi for legal formalities after being recovered from the scene.

Police sources stated that Zain, who had no direct personal dispute with the attackers, was targeted due to a conflict involving Siraaj. He was allegedly subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi, after which the attackers tied him to a motorcycle, dragged him through the streets, and later dumped his body outside a house before fleeing the scene.

The brutal nature of the killing has left residents of Rawalpindi deeply disturbed, with calls for swift justice growing louder across the city.

Officials further confirmed that a case has been registered at the Dhamaial police station in Rawalpindi, and investigations are underway to trace and arrest the suspects at the earliest.

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Earlier, police arrested a suspect involved in a recent street robbery in which a young girl was assaulted and robbed, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Sabeel, was arrested by a team formed by SSP Operations Tariq Mehmood. The suspect reportedly belongs to Azad Kashmir and had allegedly been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Police said the arrest was made with the help of CCTV footage, which showed the suspect snatching a bag from the girl, assaulting her and opening fire during the robbery.

The case had been registered at Waris Khan Police Station on the complaint of the victim.

Police added that the stolen mobile phones and the girl’s bag were also recovered from the suspect.