Rawalpindi DC enforces Section 144 over ‘unrest’ reports

Section 144 has been enforced in Rawalpindi over reports of ‘unrest’ ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a district intelligence committee meeting chaired by Rawalpindi DC Hassan Waqar Cheem.

During the meeting, the evidence regarding ‘unrest’ was presented before the committee around Adiala Jail and in parts of Rawalpindi. Acting on the reports, the Rawalpindi DC enforced Section 144 in the area until November 26.

Public gatherings, rallies and gatherings of more than four people have been banned in Rawalpindi in the wake of ‘unrest’, ‘extremism’ and ‘terrorism’ reports, the notification read.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented ‘conditions’ to hold negotiations to withdraw its November 24 protest call.

The PTI demanded immediate relief for party founder Imran Khan, the sources said. “In exchange for relief to its founder, the PTI is ready to call off the protest,” they added.

The party asked from the government to quash all ‘fabricated’ cases against Imran Khan and his immediate release.

“If legal proceedings delay his release, Imran Khan should be transferred to Peshawar Jail,” one of the conditions set by PTI read.

The party also demanded an immediate release of other leaders imprisoned in various jails.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that negotiations on the November 24 protest will only be commenced after the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.