Rawalpindi: Dengue cases soar to 3,438, three reported dead

RAWALPINDI: Dengue epidemic continues in Rawalpindi with 94 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, tally reaching 3,438 ARY News reported.

According to the Health Department Punjab, at least 94 new dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has gone up to 3,438, they added.

The Health Department told that 111 dengue patients were reported from Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 69 in DHQ, and 70 in the Holy Family Hospital. The health department of Punjab has deemed Adyala, Dahamaan, Syedan, Chak Jalaluddin, and Dhok Kala Khan as dengue hotspots.

At least three people have lost their lives to the mosquite-borne disease in Rawalpindi. District administration is carrying out anti-dengue operations in the affected areas of the city, the health department told.

Earlier on Wednesday, the dengue epidemic continues its onslaught in the country as Punjab reported 359 new cases, and one more person was reported dead on Tuesday.

According to the Secretary of Health Punjab, 132 new cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 102 from Lahore and 54 from Gujranwala.

Moreover, one person lost their life to a mosquito-borne infection in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours.

