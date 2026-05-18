ISLAMABAD: Faisal Karim Kundi, accompanied by a Pashtun tribal jirga, met Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Monday to discuss the Rawalpindi double murder case and matters related to inter-provincial harmony.

According to details, the meeting between the two governors was held in Islamabad, where they discussed the situation arising from restrictions on the transportation of flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as issues concerning law and order and inter-provincial coordination.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the prevailing political situation, organizational matters of the Pakistan Peoples Party, and other issues of mutual interest.

In a separate meeting, Governor Kundi accompanied a Pashtun tribal jirga to meet the Punjab Governor regarding the killing of two youths, Siraj Mehsud and Zain Shah, in Rawalpindi last week. The jirga was led by senior tribal elder Inayatullah Khan Mehsud.

Members of the jirga discussed the incident and the resulting situation with the Punjab Governor, stressing the importance of maintaining peace and harmony among communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kundi said mutual respect and brotherhood among different communities were essential for the country’s development and economic prosperity.

He said the Mehsud tribe desired peaceful conditions and shared economic progress, adding that the jirga’s visit reflected this spirit.

“Pakistan’s progress depends on unity beyond ethnic, linguistic, and ideological differences, which is also in line with the teachings of Islam,” he said.

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Governor Kundi added that the grief of the families of the slain youths was shared by the entire nation, saying the loss of young lives was irreparable and collective efforts were needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider welcomed the jirga and said Punjab had always embraced people from all communities, including Pashtuns, with brotherhood and respect.

He said the rule of law and respect for humanity were vital for the progress of the state, adding that no one was above the law. He also assured the jirga of his full cooperation in efforts aimed at promoting peace and harmony.