Rawalpindi man sets his parents on fire over minor dispute

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident, a man in Rawalpindi set his parents on fire by spraying petrol over them on a minor domestic dispute, ARY News reported.

The dreadful incident took place in Rawalpindi’s Asharaf Colony, last night. Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the victims to the hospital.

After the incident, the man fled the scene. Meanwhile, Dhamiyal police managed to arrest him within five hours after the resignation of the case.

Separately, a man set his wife on fire in Punjab’s Kasur after a family brawl.

According to local police, a man Asad allegedly pour petrol on his wife Sumera Bibi, with the help of his brother and set her on fire.

The incident took place in the area Bhallo, on the outskirts of Mustafa Abad.

