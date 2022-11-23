Rawalpindi police arrest two men posing as Taliban

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police on Wednesday arrested two men demanding ransom from the citizen by posing as Taliban, ARY news reported.

According to police, the culprits who were posing as members of the outlawed Taliban group opened fire on a house in Rawalpindi.

The police added that the culprits were demanding Rs 500,000 ransom amount from the owner of the house via calls and text messages and threatened to kill him if could not arrange the amount.

The two culprits posing as Taliban were arrested. The police confiscated arms, mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

Earlier, Dacoits looted 25 tola gold ornaments and other valuables from a trader in Rawalpindi’s New Town area. It must be noted here that street crimes such as robbery and theft have gone up in Rawalpindi, Karachi Lahore and other parts of the country. According to police data, the street crime rate has gone up drastically with over 100’s of robbery and theft cases being reported daily.

