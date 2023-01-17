Rawalpindi police withdraw Lal haveli’s security

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi police on Tuesday withdrew the security of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police personnel deployed at the Lal Haveli were removed from their duty.

The special squad of Punjab police which was on duty outside the residence of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed was also removed.

According to police, these police personnel used to be on shift duties at the AML chief’s residence.

The reasons behind withdrawing security from Lal Haveli, are still unknown.

Earlier, the police tightened the security of Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed, following a threat call for the former interior minister.

The police have apprised the former interior minister’s nephew – Rashid Shafiq – of the ‘threat call’ and tightened the security of his residence, Lal Haveli.

Rashid Shafiq, in a statement, said that a case of threatening call was being registered at Civil Lines police station. Meanwhile, the police also launched an investigation into the matter.

