Rawalpindi reports 117 dengue cases in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: Dengue cases are on rise in Rawalpindi, as the city reported 117 cases in last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The health department shared data, stating 241 dengue patients admitted currently whereas 16 lost their lives to the deadly virus in the ongoing year.

According to health department, the total number of patients affected by Dengue virus has reached 5279 this year.

Yesterday (November 4), at least 104 more dengue-positive cases emerged in city. Authorities claimed that Potohar Town is at the epicenter of the outbreak.

In a separate development, last month the Deputy Commissioner declared a dengue emergency across the district stating that patients were diagnosed with a more dangerous strain of the dengue virus. As of this season, the total number of confirmed dengue cases risen to 5279 with 16 deaths.

Prior to this, the National Institute of Health (NIH) compiled a nationwide report on dengue cases, ranging data from January one to October 26. According to the report, the total number of cases across Pakistan has reached to the total of 15,997 cases, while 10 fatalities were reported nationwide.

The report suggested that the highest number of dengue cases emerged from Balochistan, where 6,831 cases were reported, though no fatalities have occurred there this year.

Meanwhile, In Punjab, 4,390 cases were recorded, with eight deaths, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there have been 1,853 cases and two fatalities. The report indicates that Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan have yet to share their dengue data with the federal government.