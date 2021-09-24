Rawalpindi reports 90 dengue cases during past 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: As many as 90 cases of dengue fever have been registered in Rawalpindi over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported, citing sources within Punjab’s health department.

Currently, 29 patients suffering from dengue fever are under treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 35 others are being treated at Polyclinic Hospital, the sources said.

It has been learned by ARY News that yet, health authorities failed to kick-off anti-dengue spray drive in the area.

The number of dengue fever cases is increasing in Punjab, Sindh, KP and the federal capital after the change of environment.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in all regions in recent years.

As quoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes. These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.