Rawalpindi reports 95 more dengue cases

RAWALPINDI: Dengue surge is at its peak as more patients have been reported every passing day in Rawalpindi, Punjab.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

During the last 24 hours, 95 new positive cases have been reported which the new highest one day count in Rawalpindi, making a total of 2,736 patients reported since January 2024.

229 dengue-affected patients are being treated in various hospitals of Rawalpindi, while six deaths have been reported in Rawalpindi during ongoing year.

Over the past week, 997 new cases have been identified, bringing the total number of Dengue cases in Punjab for 2024 to 3,285.

The health department has assured that all necessary arrangements to counter the outbreak are in place, with adequate stocks of medicine available in public hospitals across the province.

In light of the rising cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to prevent the spread of the Dengue virus. Citizens are also encouraged to cooperate with health teams working to control the outbreak.

For those seeking treatment or information, or to register complaints related to Dengue, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials stressed that public vigilance and preventive measures are crucial to containing the spread of the virus across Punjab.