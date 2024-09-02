RAWALPINDI: Dengue patients reach to 15 after 5 more were confirmed and admitted in the hospitals during the last 24 hours, says a report issued by the District Health Authority here on Monday.

The projection of overall dengue risk remains on decline as compared to previous years, yet 87 cases have been confirmed so far this year.

According to the report, the regular monitoring by the health departments within and without hospitals has resulted in the dengue situation under control.

Beside creating awareness on dengue spread in masses, the authority has been taking punitive actions against those involved in Dengue SOPs violations.

Registered cases against the violators reach 1800 through FIRs, whereas Rs. 8.2 million fines have been imposed along with massive spots sealing and chalans.

The report also highlights 2 Congo 646 measles patients reported so far this year in the district. However no death has yet been reported in the district due any of the mentioned deases.

Earlier, an owner of a tyre shop was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue larvae surveillance.

According to official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out inspections at Kabari Bazaar and found larvae in the tyre workshop. The team got registered a case against the owner Amanullah.

On June 23, the District Health Authority Rawalpindi, detected larvae at 8,064 sites during anti-dengue surveillance from January 1, 2024.

According to APP, District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that 999 teams including 788 indoor teams and 211 outdoor teams were carrying out the surveillance in the district to control the breeding of larvae.

Giving details of the detection of dengue larvae, the health officer said that during indoor surveillance the teams detected larvae at 6,735 homes while larvae were found at 1,361 sites during outdoor surveillance.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.