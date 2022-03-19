Rawalpindi Ring Road: PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday performed the groundbreaking of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, ARY News reported.

The 38.3 kilometres long Ring Road project will comprise six lanes and five interchanges will also be constructed on it.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said that the RRD project will ease out traffic flow in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

“Ring Road projects are important of big cities like Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and other metropolitan cities,” said PM Khan and added that he had directed authorities concerned for early completion of master plans of ten major cities to contain their spread.

He went on to say that the Rawalpindi ring road project as an alternate route would reduce travel time and expenditures of passengers. “The project will also provide employment opportunities and boost economic activities,” he said.

The premier also announced that he will inaugurate Nullah Lai Expressway project in coming three weeks, adding that a new city would be constructed around Nullah Lai.

Turning his gun towards joint opposition, the prime minister reiterated that opposition leaders were sitting in Sindh House with “heaps of money” and purchasing loyalties of treasury lawmakers.

The prime minister also asked his party workers to remain peaceful during protests.

He also urged the entire nation to come out of their homes and stand with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad on March 27, against the “corrupt opposition.”

