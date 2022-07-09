Rawalpindi: Three bulls shot over business dispute

Rawalpindi: A group of shooters shot three bulls, bought to sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha, due to a business dispute, ARY News reported.

According to the police the unfortunate incident took place in Chhach area of Chortra police station in Rawalpindi.

The police told that the two groups had a dispute over business affairs, which boiled down to the killing of the three bulls. The armed culprits took four more animals with them, the police told.

The police reached the crime scene and collected pieces of evidence, while the owner of the animals filed an FIR in the Chorthra police station.

The police said that the culprits would be brought to justice soon.

