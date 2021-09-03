Viral Video: Injured Swiss cows get helicopter ride to safety

A herd of Swiss injured cows were sent on a helicopter ride to safety down the Swiss Alpine meadows.

A dozen beasts got the lift to land near the Klausenpass mountain pass, around 1,950 metres (6,400 feet) above sea level.

ON THE MOOVE: Thousands of cows, some of which were transported by helicopter, made the hours-long exodus from high up in the Swiss Alps down to lower pastures in the traditional descent that marks the end of the herds’ summer sojourn. https://t.co/EAhrTX6S2u pic.twitter.com/eHIVWAMIeN — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2021

The rest of the 1,000-strong herd was due to head down this weekend to the Urnerboden area in the central canton of Uri in the annual bovine parade.

Dairy Farmer Jonas Arnold, speaking with ABC News, said that the animals had to be taken on a helicopter ride as it is difficult to reach through vehicles.

“One reason for the helicopter transport is that you can’t reach some pastures by car, and the other is that some cows are injured, so they don’t have to walk all the way down,” dairy farmer Jonas Arnold said as quoted by ABC News.

He added: “I didn’t ask a cow how it feels after such a flight as it couldn’t answer, but it’s only a short distance and it has to keep going. It was only a short calm flight.

“I didn’t notice any difference between the ones that flew and the ones that walked normally,” he said.

Arnold further said that he did not ask a cow how it feels after such an event as they could not replt but it it had to continue as it was a small journey.

“It was only a short calm flight. I didn’t notice any difference between the ones that flew and the ones that walked normally,” the farmer said.