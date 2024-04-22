Woman allegedly murdered, burned by in-laws in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman was allegedly murdered and burned by her in-laws in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station near Adiala Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Razia, a resident of Chakwal, got married to Tassaddaq Hussain nine years ago. Her father filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband and mother-in-law Nasim Akhtar, killed his daughter.

The complainant told the police that the accused had a history of domestic disputes with Razia.

According to police officials, the post-mortem has been conducted, and the investigation is ongoing. However, the accused will be arrested once the post-mortem report is issued.

The deceased’s family has expressed reservations about the police investigation, stating that no progress has been made in the case even after three days.

Last month, in a gruesome incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws in Hussain Town, Muridke.

As per details, Punjab police registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father Maqsood.

He stated that the in-laws took a newborn son from her daughter and beaten her to death. The parents of the victim staged a protest at THQ hospital, demanding justice for her deceased daughter.