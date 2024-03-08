20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 8, 2024
Woman beaten to death by in-laws in Muridke

TOP NEWS

MURIDKE: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly beaten to death by her in-laws in Hussain Town, Muridke, ARY News reported. 

As per details, Punjab police registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s father Maqsood.

He stated that the in-laws took a newborn son from her daughter and beaten her to death. The parents of the victim staged a protest at THQ hospital, demanding justice for her deceased daughter.

Earlier, a woman was allegedly raped and beaten by a man in front of her children in Bahawalnagar city of Punjab.

Read more: Woman dies after being ‘boiled alive’ in cauldron by husband

According to details, the accused – identified as Arsalan – allegedly raped and beat a woman in front of her children in Khadimabad Colony of Bahawalnagar.

Upon resistance, the accused brutally thrashed the woman. The accused fled from the spot when the condition of the woman deteriorated.

The woman was shifted to the hospital in critical condition for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the police have registered the case against accused, Arsalan, on the complaint of victim’s father.

In a separate horrific incident, a 33-year-old woman was baldly tortured and allegedly burnt alive by her husband in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

According to police, the 33-year-old woman was found dead at a school located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block No 4. The woman had been beaten and burnt alive by her husband in a boiling cauldron, they said.

