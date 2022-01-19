Rawalpindi woman sentenced to death in blasphemy case

RAWALPINDI: A local court in Rawalpindi has awarded death sentence to a woman after her conviction in promoting blasphemous content on social media, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A woman was sentenced to death by an additional district and session judge after she was found guilty of promoting blasphemous content on social media. The court also pronounced a 20-year jail term and an Rs150,000 fine to the accused woman.

The verdict was given by Rawalpindi’s additional district and session judge Adnan Mushtaq against Aniqa Ateeq in a blasphemy case. Aniqa has been given a 20-year jail term under the sections of the cybercrime act and other regulations.

The accused woman had been facing charges of promoting blasphemous content against Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him on social media.

A case had been lodged against Aniqa Ateeq with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Rawalpindi chapter over the complaint of Hasnat Farooq in 2020. The case was registered under the section of blasphemy, contempt of religion and anti-cybercrime act.

