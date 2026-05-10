Rawalpindi’s Kutchery Chowk renamed ‘Marka-e-Haq Square’

Rawalpindi’s well-known Kutchery Chowk has officially been renamed “Marka-e-Haq Square”, with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz set to formally inaugurate the project on Sunday (today).

According to reports, extensive security arrangements have been put in place by Rawalpindi Police for the inauguration ceremony. Police personnel have been instructed to report to their assigned points on time, while heavy deployment of the Elite Force, Special Branch and district police has been ensured.

Security officials have also been directed not to carry mobile phones during duty hours, and officers will not be permitted to leave their designated points until completion of the route deployment. Authorities have further instructed personnel to remain alert and maintain proper uniform standards throughout the event.

Police officials said foolproof security arrangements had been finalised for the ceremony.

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The mega infrastructure project, completed at a cost exceeding Rs19 billion, was finished within six months. It includes two flyovers, three underpasses and two steel bridges.

Following the inauguration of Battle of Truth Square, traffic flow in Rawalpindi is expected to improve significantly. Residents have welcomed the completion of the project.