Veteran actor files police complain over death hoax

Veteran film and TV actor Raza Murad, best known for his villainous roles, has filed a police complaint against a social media user who shared the fake news of his death.

As reported by Indian media, angered and exhausted Raza Murad, 74, filed the complaint at the Amboli police station in Mumbai over the weekend, after his death hoax was circulated online, before it eventually reached the senior actor via WhatsApp.

“There are some people who, for reasons I don’t understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences,” he said, speaking to the media. “They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me.”

“They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter,” Raza Murad added.

The veteran Indian actor continued, “My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post.”

Raza Murad urged strict action against those responsible for the ‘shameful’ act. “They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him,” he concluded.

The said post has since been removed from social media by an unknown user, and police are taking action to trace the responsible person.